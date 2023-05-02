Elephant handler killed at Western Cape Wildlife Reserve

Cape Town - An elephant help at the Inverdoon Private Game Reserve has killed one of its handlers, Kabelo Botha Mashao. The incident took place at the reserve in the Cape on May 1. According to Mashao’s Facebook profile, he was an elephant handler, and from the pictures posted on his timeline by Mashao it is clear that he had a deep rooted love for elephants. Almost all his pictures included elephants.

The Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve said Mashao was fatally injured by an elephant that had been introduced at Inverdoorn approximately 15 years ago. “Inverdoorn extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the Mashao family, his friends, and co-workers during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We are providing support to our staff and all those affected by this terrible loss. The safety and well-being of our staff, guests, and wildlife is of the utmost importance to us. We ask that the privacy of the family and staff be respected during this difficult time,” it said.

Mashao’s wife confirmed her husband's death on Facebook with a short post that read, “Rip my lovely husband”. The post was accompanied by wedding photos of the couple. Urgent Kayy Jarlee posted: “Surely we will meet in heaven. Rest bafo”. An image of Mashao with two elephants was shared with the post. Inverdoorn added that they cannot provide any further comments at this stage until the investigation is complete.