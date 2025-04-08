Elmien Cloete: a visionary leader reshaping sports at the UWC

Elmien Cloete, the newly appointed Sports Director at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), is on a mission to reshape the university’s sports landscape by fostering inclusivity, empowering staff and students, and introducing innovative approaches that will leave a lasting legacy. Cloete’s passion for sports dates back to her school days. A self-proclaimed “active kid,” she was always involved in every sporting activity she could find.

Her physical education teacher, whom she described as a significant influence, helped spark her interest in teaching. After earning her degree from UWC, Cloete began her career teaching physical education at schools around Cape Town, where she also coordinated sports programmes and coached various teams. But it wasn’t long before she transitioned into sports administration, taking up the role of Sports Administrator at UWC, marking the beginning of her impactful journey in the field.

As a woman in sports administration, Cloete has faced her fair share of challenges, from gender stereotypes and biases. She recalled moments when her contributions weren’t also taken seriously. “At times, my input wasn’t given the attention it deserved, and I was left out of key decision-making.” Despite these hurdles, she never let them hold her back. Her advocacy for inclusivity and support from like-minded colleagues helped her push through, and organisations such as University Sport South Africa (USSA) have played a pivotal role in breaking down barriers for women in leadership positions within the industry.

Elmien Cloete graduating at UWC After her time at UWC, Cloete moved to Sol Plaatje University, where she served as the head of sport. The opportunity to work at one of the country’s youngest institutions, located in the Northern Cape, was an exciting challenge for Cloete. “It felt like the perfect chance to make a real difference in sports development,” she explained.

Cloete honed her leadership and strategic planning skills during this period, learning the nuances of financial management and team leadership, all while navigating the unique challenges and growth opportunities that come with a young institution. Now back at UWC, Cloete is ready to build on her experiences and take the university’s sports programmes to new heights. Her focus is on supporting student-athletes in a holistic manner—offering academic support, mental health resources, and sport science services to help them thrive both on and off the field. But her vision goes beyond just competitive sports; she is committed to providing opportunities for all students, regardless of their athletic background, to engage in recreational activities and enhance their university experience.

Elmien Cloete While she is realistic about the financial challenges facing many higher education institutions, she remains optimistic about the potential to secure sponsors and build lasting partnerships that will support the university’s sports initiatives. Cloete is also keen on increasing alumni engagement with UWC sports, collaborating with the university’s Alumni Office to bring past athletes back into the fold. “Building strong partnerships is key,” Cloete said.