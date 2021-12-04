Elsies River leaders call for peace following shooting of three youngsters

Cape Town - The Elsies River community police forum (CPF), together with religious leaders, are calling for peace and the cessation of hostilities in the ongoing gang wars that are ravaging the area. On Friday morning, three youngsters, aged between 15 and 17, were shot and injured in Avonwood, while on their way to school. Classes at the Inspire Youth Academy had to be suspended because of ongoing gang violence, and almost daily shootings in De Range.

“The Elsies River CPF is appealing to the warring parties to declare a ceasefire for the coming Holidays,” said CPF spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam. “The senseless violence is ruining young people’s opportunities for a better life. So many service providers want to offer valuable courses, but crime is denying our youth access opportunities,” Mukaddam. Mukaddam said various leaders in Elsies River are prepared to facilitate talks between the leaders of the various groups to ensure peace.

“We do not want our kids further traumatised during the upcoming school holidays. Children are already suffering from the economic repercussions of Covid-19 and the high food prices, with many not having decent meals and regularly going to sleep hungry. The trauma, of continuous violence and difficult circumstances at home, is resulting in depression and anxiety among children,” said Mukaddam. He added that the warring parties must realise that the damage they cause within communities, their actions leave deep scars – many times physically, but more so psychologically. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they instituted a 72-hour activation plan to ensure that the perpetrators, responsible for shooting the three youngsters, are brought to book.

“The local police members attended a crime scene, close to Blydoorn and Hendriena court, in Avonwood, at about 8.15am. Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found a 15-year-old male lying on the ground, who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “Two 17-year-old boys were transported to a nearby hospital, with private transport, for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Elsies River police are investigating a case of attempted murder,” said Swartbooi. Police added they arrested a 28-year-old male.