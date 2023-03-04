Elsies’s garden of many purposes now buys electricity and groceries for the poor

Cape Town - The Feed the Future non-profit organisation does not only feed and create casual jobs for the challenged residents of Elsies River, but now offers meaningful rewards. Since last month, the community garden partnered with Zlto, a youth-driven organisation that offers vouchers for the good deeds in the communities.

Tyrelle Ceto, a team member, said their aim is bigger than feeding, but rather empowering the community, especially the youth. He said those who bring recyclables are registered on the Zlto platform, where they earn points that they can directly redeem however they wish. The vouchers vary from grocery shopping to electricity tokens and can be redeemed at participating supermarkets. He said there were educational programmes that interested individuals get introduced to as well. Founder of Feed the Future, Geronimo de Klerk, said they have always offered voluntary work to those needing food in the community in exchange for their vegetables. “At first I felt bad about it, thinking it would look manipulative even though I knew my vision was to keep as many people proud that they worked for something instead of getting handouts. Numbers started to grow and the garden currently has 80 regular volunteers. It was the positive response and the support shown by the community that encouraged us to look for even a better way to reward our volunteers. It had to be something with a significant meaning, so we spoke to Zlto about our recycling idea, and we then launched it in our community. The response has been amazing.

“Now we are not just growing vegetables, we are protecting our environment by reducing recyclable waste in the streets. People now don’t throw stuff away, but rather bring to us to either get the voucher or vegetables, and it is now a win-win situation for the community through enjoying the clean spaces and us for having more people to help achieve our goal,” De Klerk said. Kayden January is among the Elsies River youth who regularly volunteer at the garden to stay away from trouble. Picture: Supplied Zlto CEO Allan van der Meulen said he was thrilled to learn about the amazing work done by the garden in the community. “It changes the whole narrative about Elsies River, and the great thing is seeing youths participating in their programmes. He who controls the food controls the people. Geronimo and his team are surely leading the youth of Elsies to the right direction. I wish to see their initiative grow from strength to strength and reach as many people as possible. Zlto will continue supporting them and recognising all who do good in their communities,” said Van der Meulen.