Embracing neurodiversity: celebrating the unique beauty of autism

On World Autism Awareness Day, which was observed this past week, attention was drawn to the importance of raising global awareness about autism and celebrating individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a neurological condition that impacts communication and behaviour.

The term ‘autism spectrum’ refers to the diverse range of differences, skills, and abilities found in those on the spectrum. While there is no cure, there are various interventions that can help manage symptoms and improve daily living skills. In the Western Cape, the Department of Social Development (DSD) supports several organisations that assist children and adults with disabilities, including those with ASD.

One such organisation is the Education & Training Hub for Autism Needs (ETHAN), which has been working with the Mossel Bay Municipality, DSD, and other partners to make Mossel Bay the first disability-friendly town in the region. Ethan Hobbs, an Autistic Speller and Human Rights advocate, emphasised the need for greater education about autism. “I want people to understand that autism is a God-given form of difference. No one is made the same, so please be accepting of our autistic minds. “There aren’t enough voices explaining what autism truly is. We need to listen to the wishes of autistics. Autism affects not just the mind, but the gut and the body too.

“This is why more education is needed – because imbalances can cause one's system to go offline.” DSD spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said the Department also funds four NPO Child and Youth Care Centres that support children with profound disabilities in alternative care. DSD manages the Sivuyile Residential Facility, which accommodates children and adults with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.

Provincial Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, remarked, “We need more voices like Ethan’s to speak up for those who cannot advocate for themselves. More importantly, we need people who are willing to listen and learn. “Stigmas surrounding disabilities can only be broken when those affected are heard and included in policy and decision-making. This is why I am so proud that our Department is part of the Disability Accessibility Mossel Bay initiative. “We will continue advocating for more towns to create inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome. It is everyone’s responsibility to break down barriers, whether physical or attitudinal, in the spaces we occupy.”