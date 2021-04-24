Embracing the sweet life in Darling with hand-made toffee

Weekend Argus Reporter

Cape Town - In 1899, two Swedes, Nils Georg Moller and G Threnstrom, settled in Darling and started the first creamery, making butter that was revered across the country.

Now two locals have taken the butter and turned it into hand-crafted, delectable toffee.

Darling Sweets is a sweet addition to the small town.

You can watch the products being hand made and packaged at the shop through the glass windows while you browse and the aroma of toffee fills the air.

The kitchen in Darling has preservative-free butter-rich toffees and caramels in a range of flavours.

In September 2013, Frits van Ryneveld, a medical rep living in the Western Cape town of Darling, met Hentie van der Merwe, an arts lecturer from Stellenbosch University. Together, they started Darling Sweets.

“The Covid pandemic and lockdown resulted in at times, depending on the level of lockdown, fewer feet through our shop in Darling’s doors, but instead our online shop boomed, which has been fantastic and saved us during these difficult times,” said Van der Merwe.

Darling Sweet is a sweet factory in Darling. It is owned by Frits van Ryneveld and Hentie van der Merwe. AYANDA NDAMANE African News Agency (ANA)

Van Ryneveld was the first to come up with the idea of starting to produce hand-crafted toffee. The two main ingredients of a good toffee are butter and salt.

This inspired Van der Merwe, who is a trained chef, to start looking at the art of toffee-making, going through old recipes and experimenting.

Six months later, Van Ryneveld resigned from his job to dedicate his time to getting the factory up and running. The pair dug into their savings and worked day and night to convert an antique shop into a full-blown production kitchen.

From the start their idea was to produce a range of high-quality, hand-crafted toffees using traditional methods and with no artificial colourants, flavourings or preservatives.

Van Ryneveld and Van der Merwe also wanted to produce a range of toffee flavours unique to Darling and its surrounds, using as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible. So Darling Sweet was born.

By July 2014, they had taken on two employees and produced their first three toffee flavours: Tannie Evita’s Classic, Honey and Salt, and Sour Fig.

Since then Darling Sweet has grown. With this, Van der Merwe has resigned from his lecturing position at Stellenbosch University to join the company full-time as product developer.

Today, Darling Sweets employs more than 30 permanent members of staff and produces toffee products in a 500m² production facility in a stately Edwardian building. Since Darling Sweets took occupation of this architectural landmark at the start of 2016 it has become one of the town’s top tourist destinations.

Local and international visitors to Darling Sweet are now welcomed through wooden doors, open seven days a week. You get the chance to sample the toffees before you buy them.

In addition to toffees, Van Ryneveld and Van der Merwe produce toffee spreads, and they currently boast 10 flavours.

Explaining the name behind the Tannie Evita Classic toffee, Van Ryneveld said: “Pieter-Dirk Uys suggested we name one of our toffee flavours after Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout, one of Darling’s most famous residents, and so we decided to name our Classic Toffee after her. In doing so, we pay homage to the amazing work Uys has done for the Darling community with his Darling Trust, and with the sale of every 150g box of Tannie Evita’s Classic Toffee, we donate money to the trust.”

Darling Sweets are available in many shops throughout South Africa and abroad.