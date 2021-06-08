Emergency services personnel respond to nearly 5 000 incidents

CAPE Town: Emergency Services had their hands full at the weekend, responding to nearly 5 000 incidents.

This included 660 weapon assault incidents and 604 respiratory complaints.

Tygerberg Hospital saw 202 of these patients, topping the list for patient intake between June 4 and June 6.

Police confirmed that their hands were full, with a spate of shootings in Mitchell’s Plain and Hanover Park.

Deanne Bessick, of the Western Cape Government Emergency Medical Services, said they responded to 4 953 incidents, 111 which were in red zones.

She added that crews were required to be escorted into these areas with police.

“The Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 4 953 incidents in the province at the weekend,” she explained.

“There were 111 incidents in red zone areas and 177 transport-related incidents.

“Furthermore, the top ten incidents types for the weekend included non-cardiac pain (740), weapon assault (660), respiratory complaints (604), obstetric complaints (341), neurological complaints (228), vomiting/diarrhoea (206), abdominal complaints (204), musculoskeletal complaints (186), physical assault (169), and forensic pathology (169).

“The red zone area incidents occurred in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain (50); Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain (36); Hanover Park (19), and Chicago, Paarl (six).

“Ambulance crews are not allowed to enter these zones without an SAPS escort.

“Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Paarl Hospitals.

“We would like to thank the brave EMS staff members for their continuous commitment to serve communities in our province with zeal and perseverance, despite the challenges they must endure at times,” said Bessick.

She added the Cape Town district totalled 2 409 incidents, while the Cape Winelands reached 792.

Police have confirmed they were called to several scenes, like in Mitchell’s Plain and Hanover Park, where shootings occurred.

A man was shot and wounded in Hanover Park.

“On June 6, a 40-year-old male was shot and taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment,” explained Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

“A case of attempted murder was opened by Philippi police for further investigation.

“Anyone with any information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Basso on 021 690 1522,” said Swartbooi.

While in Lentegeur, a man was murdered.

“A case of murder is under investigation at Lentegeur Police Station, after a shooting incident on June 6 in Rooikrans Street, Lentegeur, at 7pm,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“‘The 36-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body, and had succumbed due to injuries sustained.

“Anybody with information regarding the shooting is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Mtshiki on 021 377 5000,” said Van Wyk.

