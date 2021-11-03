EMS asks patients take care of their health as call-outs increase

Cape Town – The election weekend saw emergency personnel responding to 7 456 incidents in the Western Cape, 1 000 of which were weapon assaults. The Western Cape Emergency Medical Services(EMS) has also appealed to members of the public to help their staff by looking after their health.

Dr Shaheem De Vries, of EMS said the public could play a role in reducing their call-outs by taking care of their health. “We remain grateful to the brave EMS men and women who are committed to saving lives across the province. We are appealing to the public to take particular care of their health, and also to support EMS officials during these difficult times,” he said. EMS spokesperson, Deanna Bessick said last week paramedics had been attacked 61 times while attending to emergencies.

“There were 152 incidents in red zone areas and the rtescue team responded to six search and rescue incidents. The search and rescue incidents occurred in Camps Bay, Constantia, Hout Bay and Table Mountain. “The top eight incident types included non-cardiac pain, weapon assault, respiratory complaints, obstetric complaints and physical assault. “The red zone area incidents occurred in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain (62); Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain (57); Hanover Park (26) and Chicago, Paarl (7).

“Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Groote Schuur and George Hospitals.” Two weeks ago, Dr Saadiq Karriem, the chief operating officer of the Western Cape Health Department said the high numbers were as a result of alcohol consumption in motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents. Their staff had seen 1 258 trauma cases, 38 of which were gunshot wounds, 351 stabbings, 281 blunt trauma cases and 139 motor vehicle accidents.