EMS officials plea for community members to work together to save lives

Cape Town – An assault on two Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials is being investigated after they were attacked while on duty in the early hours of Monday morning on Boswewer Street in Louwville. A male EMS driver was stabbed in his left eye and rushed to New Somerset Hospital, while his partner was left unharmed.

While the motive for this assault remains unclear, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that an attempted murder and malicious damage to property docket had been filed and is under investigation. “According to reports the ambulance driver and his colleague attended to a complaint at the scene of crime when an unknown male started to damage the windows of their vehicle and whereby the driver of the ambulance was stabbed with a knife in his left eye. “No arrests have been made and investigations continue,” said Van Wyk.

The Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna February said that as EMS officials gear up for the festive season and a potential Covid-19 fourth wave, community members are urged to safeguard and watch out for EMS paramedics during these times. “The Western Cape Government Health strongly condemns these senseless attacks on EMS officials as these vicious attacks limit our resources, as EMS officials are excused from work due to trauma and ambulances are severely damaged and need to be repaired. “Attacks on EMS officials cause delayed responses to patients who are in dire need of medical assistance and it severely affects the most vulnerable.