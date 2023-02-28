End of the trade for Belhar informal vendors

Cape Town - Vendors at Belhar Airport Mall face a bleak future as today is supposedly their last day of selling on the premises after a notice of eviction was issued by Silverbird Investments. According to the notice letter, informal trading needed to be suspended as it posed a fire and health hazard. “Informal trading does not form part of our occupancy quota,” read the letter.

Informal trading has reportedly been part of the mall since 2013. The vendors said the news was saddening as some of them relied solely on the profits from their stalls to make ends meet in their households. “I have two children and I have previously struggled to find a job, hence I decided to start a business. I have sold at the mall for two years without any troubles. Only recently we learnt, through the letters, that we will no longer be able to sell from here, and it is not easy to go start a business elsewhere as we know how things are in our communities. I am now losing the only thing that feeds and dresses my family. Yet I still need to pay monthly school transport, buy a school tracksuit and a jersey that I was hoping to save for this coming month. I am so frustrated and scared of going back to poverty,” said Phumla Mhlambiso, one of the informal traders. She has been selling herbal products for about two years at the mall. Another trader, Ree Nick, who along with her husband has been selling cookies and savoury products since last year, said she was out of a job due to health reasons and her husband had been struggling since he lost his job during Covid-19. She said it would be better if they were given other alternatives to continue earning an income or at least be allowed to sell on busy days to earn at least some money to sustain themselves.

“We are all here for different reasons and having this taken away from us came as a shock and so much frustration. I don’t know how we’re going to pay our bills if they do not consider our plea to reconsider their decision,” she said. Eugene Clark, the director at Silverbird Investments, said the decision was to adhere to the compliance quota in terms of the common law. He said they were bound by the book to adhere to health and safety measures, confirming what was written in the letter that the “informal traders are a risk. We are forced to prioritise the safety of human life. We do have sympathy for the traders, and we are trying to see if we could possibly have kiosks outside the centre in future. This is not an eviction, the notice was served on 31 January and we had previously engaged with them. However, after the notices were served they did not directly engage with us until yesterday, which is a bit complicated for us as there are consequences for failing to abide by the compliance quota.” He said taking note of the frustration of the vendors, the management was in talks to determine whether a two-week extension was permissible. “But we can’t keep them here any more, even with this consideration could be consequential on our side,” he said.