Environmentalists raise alarms over fossil fuel development along the Southern Cape

As Earth Month unfolds, a significant battle looms over South Africa's environmental future with the burst of concern surrounding fossil fuel development in the ocean off the Outeniqua Basin. The Green Connection and Natural Justice have formally lodged objections against exploratory oil and gas surveys in Blocks 9 and 11B/12B, shedding light on the potential environmental devastation these projects could incur.

Despite significant scrutiny and alarming evidence highlighting how such initiatives only accelerate climate change and destroy ecosystems, the push for fossil fuel exploration persists. Adding to the controversy is the fact that TotalEnergies EP South Africa has already abandoned the project, viewing it as too fraught with risk and cost. Now, Main Street 1549 (Pty) Ltd, a lesser-known entity in the oil and gas sector, is stepping into the breach, leading many to question how this new player can undertake what TotalEnergies deemed unfeasible. Liziwe McDaid, the Strategic Lead at The Green Connection, voices skepticism regarding this recent development. “If a global giant like TotalEnergies deems the project too costly and risky, on what basis should South Africans believe that Main Street is up to the task?” McDaid poses critical questions about the viability of a project that has already seen a reputable entity withdraw. McDaid emphasised a need for the government to prioritise long-term economic sustainability and justice over short-term profits. “When will we finally prioritise good governance in order to ensure justice in the transition to sustainable energy?”

The Mossel Bay coast, home to one of the world’s fastest ocean currents, is particularly vulnerable should an oil spill occur. The repercussions could be catastrophic, potentially endangering South Africa's marine biodiversity, disrupting fisheries, and harming coastal tourism—industries that support the livelihoods of thousands from Mossel Bay to Cape Town and up the West Coast. McDaid highlights that government and corporate claims of job creation need scrutiny as these projects often lead to the displacement of sustainable, long-term livelihood opportunities. Rantsho Moraka, Senior Legal Fellow at Natural Justice, echoes McDaid's concerns, emphasising that the government's endorsement of fossil fuel projects is at odds with its purported commitment to climate action. “Climate disasters such as floods and droughts are already jeopardising food security and displacing people,” he states. “Our government must conform to long-term sustainability goals, ensuring decisions align with the constitutional rights of citizens.” Call to action becomes imperative as Moraka warns of a future where oil and gas wells eventually dry up, leaving communities, workers, and critical infrastructure in turmoil. He advocates for a just energy transition that fosters job security, economic resilience, and access to energy for all South Africans.

Warren Blouw from The Green Connection sees the formation of a Government of National Unity as a pivotal juncture for a potential shift in leadership that prioritises a sustainable energy strategy. “We urgently need decision-makers who understand the importance of a sustainable future for all citizens,” he urges. To achieve this, Blouw insists on thorough and transparent Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) that uphold constitutional rights, including those of future generations. “The science is clear: to combat climate change, we must stop all new fossil fuel projects,” he states decisively, urging for a shift away from outdated, short-sighted energy decisions that have resulted in disruptive load-shedding and prohibitive electricity costs. For many small-scale fishers and coastal community members, these concerns are personal. Bongani Swartbooi, Chairperson of the Greater Kwa-Nonqaba Development Forum, emphasised the need for inclusive public participation in decision-making processes, declaring that the rushed approach undermines genuine community engagement.