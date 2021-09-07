Epic zipline set to boost Overberg economy

Cape Town - What is believed to be the world’s longest zipline is set to boost the economy of the Overberg. The zipline which will be constructed in Caledon soon will be 3km in length. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier was among the dignitaries at the sod-turning event of the project this morning.

Maynier said despite the tourism and hospitality industries having suffered during the lockdown, they would recover. “I’m delighted that we’re going to have yet another world-class facility. This will be an overall boost for the economy, it will create jobs and there will be visitors who will stop at restaurants and use accommodation in the greater Overberg,” said Maynier. Clinton Lerm, managing director of South African Forest Adventures, said this was a joint venture between them and the Mossel Bay Zipline.

He said they believed the zipline would be “more than just a top attraction”, and they were spear-heading marketing the country as an adventure destination with another project of international standards within their brand. “The experience will enhance the Overberg’s growing tourism footprint with this new world-class star attraction,” said Lerm. He said K3 – the name of the zipline – would bring much-needed financial investment to Caledon and the Overberg.

Lerm said as with all of their other adventure projects, they intend to give training and employment opportunities to local communities. “This will be a massive boost to the economy of the communities,” he said. The installation is expected to begin during the tourism month of September and should be completed in December or January next year.