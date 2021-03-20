Equipping the deaf for employment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THANDILE KONCO Cape Town - South Africa has a community of roughly 4 million deaf and hard of hearing citizens, 70% of whom are unemployed. Nazneen Bhana, who was born deaf, created the eDeaf initiative to assist deaf people in occupational recruitment all around the country. Of the 44 schools designated for teaching deaf pupils, Bhana believes that most of these schools do not equip pupils with the necessary tools needed to enter the workforce. She said the schools are often very far apart and there are very few in rural areas. Most deaf schools do not offer classes up to matric, and this puts deaf persons at a disadvantage in terms of occupational requirements. Bhana emphasised the approach of work readiness and how imperative it is for deaf persons.

“Deaf school education offers very basic education; they do not empower deaf children. Education is so basic that it doesn’t prepare them for the workforce.Things like how to understand contracts, policies and employment skills are not taught.

“We need educators that empower. In some deaf schools, educators are unable to sign. Often, dreams are discouraged by encouraging children to opt for technical jobs. I remember when being a young child, I wanted to become a lawyer and was told by a teacher that I couldn't become a lawyer because I was deaf. Teachers need to inspire.”

Sinethemba Mgedisa, who is a drama facilitator at The Deaf Community of Cape Town (DCCT), explained that the barrier in communication makes seeking employment a daunting task for most deaf people.

Mgedisa said that audism is plagued by stereotypes, misconceptions and stigma around hearing-impaired individuals.

“When it comes to looking for work, communication is a challenge. Not only can most hearing people not communicate in sign language, but deaf people cannot speak. Furthermore, the standard of English that deaf people learn is not the same as the standard that hearing people learn.”

“Sentence construction is different. This makes the writing up of a CV and resume, challenging. Employees are often impatient and dismissive. Reading and writing are more challenging to the deaf, merely because sign language is their first language,” said Mgedisa.

Sesethu Dani, who is a social worker at DCCT, works closely with deaf children, adolescents and adults. She said the importance of inclusion starts with opportunities being availed to deaf people. Requirements, interviews and even skills should be amended to accommodate the deaf.

Provincial chief inspector of the Western Cape Employment and Labour department, David Esau, felt that companies were not doing enough to employ people with disabilities, as a means of saving money.

“I have met with DeafSA on several occasions to understand and discuss the challenges that deaf people are facing in terms of employment. Corporations are not doing enough to create an environment that invites people with disabilities to come in.”

The Employment Equity Act gives corporations guidelines on how to create equal opportunities of employment for all citizens. Esau added that the corporations tended to avoid employing people with disabilities because it is more costly. “Specific arrangements need to be made to accommodate disabled persons in the work space, and the equipment can be costly.”

Esau said that the state itself needs to do more to employ people with disabilities. “If you look at the EE Commission's report for last year, you will see that our numbers for the employment of disabled people are not up there. The same goes for the private sector.”

Weekend Argus