Erasmus hopes her book can change the lives of others and positively impact them

Cape Town - Lights, Camera, Passion is the first book to be released by Melanie Erasmus and breaks the mould and narrative of people of colour. It will aims to change the lives of others, and positively impact them.

The book, which will be released later this month, embraces the defining moments which prepared Erasmus for centre stage and the lessons she learnt through dance which translated into her life. “This book needed to be published to elevate people of colour doing things to positively impact others. “We hear negative stories about our communities all the time and I wanted to be a positive influence and change our narrative.

“This book has a bigger reach, much more than I can have speaking to people face-to-face. “I have always written community plays and as an educator in the arts formulated my own lesson plans. Writing was a natural part of my life. “During lockdown I had more time to explore this and it led to the completion of my book.

“The content is who I am and have been all my life and so this book was a natural progression,” she said. Erasmus has been involved in creative arts since a young age, specifically in dance and drama and has trained in four genres including ballet, hip hop and Spanish. “It was the one activity that kept me grounded and provided a sure footing to be confident within myself and to achieve.

“The world of arts has given me many platforms to bring a message of hope and to change the fabric of our society, especially that of the local communities. “I enjoy the transforming power of the arts. “I could have taken a different path and been in more affluent dance spheres but I always felt more connection with the dance community.

“The arts have been an expressive tool that has moulded me into the woman I am today,” she said. Erasmus, who is the national co-ordinator for the Christian Dance Fellowship and is part of Creative Culture, a community theatre company, said: “People should buy this book because it’s going to inspire them to change the spaces they inhabit, it’s going to show people that they are worthy of an opportunity to be on the centre-stage of their own lives. “We need to use this book as a gift to change somebody’s life.

“The lessons in this book will give you a step-by-step approach to walking in your purpose. “Practical tips to discover and use the unique tools within you. “Principles to prepare you for your defining moment,” she added.

Her husband, Ralph described her as a risk-taker and someone who is not afraid of a challenge. “She never gives up no matter what. “She can juggle many things and still manage to run our home and impact our children.

“She has no pretences and definitely is a confident force to be reckoned with,” he said “I can say that the book is authentically her. “There is a realness about the book that will make many people identify with it and her story.