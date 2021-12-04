Eskom calls on community to identify those responsible for vandalism of Eskom kiosks

Cape Town - With load shedding seemingly a thing of the past, Eskom continues to call on community members to help identify those responsible for the continuous vandalism of Eskom kiosks. According to Eskom, more than 100 kiosks have been vandalised in Blackheath, Blue Downs, Eerste River and Elsies River, causing immense strain on the electricity network, which results in multiple communities being left without power for prolonged periods, leading to significant damage to infrastructure which costs Eskom approximately R6 million to repair.

“The continuous repairing and replacement of kiosks is not sustainable to Eskom, and where it continues to threaten the network, Eskom will need to make the tough decision whether or not to repair and replace kiosks in these hard-hit areas,” said Eskom. “Eskom cannot fight this battle alone and appeals to communities to join in the fight against electricity-related crimes. Communities should take ownership of their electricity supply and support Eskom in its mandate to keep the lights on by providing information that can root out criminals who are responsible for the destruction of the network,” said Eskom. Blue Downs ward councillor Frans Sauls said that while the community has been negatively affected by the acts of the perpetrators, Eskom should also conduct a proper risk assessment on all avenues to ensure sufficient controls are put in place.

“The community has been negatively affected by the acts of these perpetrators, as many residents are now without electricity for weeks at a time. Community members are constantly complaining and submitting requests for assistance as their electricity supply has been disconnected due to vandalism.” “The electrical boxes, which are installed by Eskom, are not safely and adequately secured. Hence, it creates opportunities for perpetrators. Eskom would have to look at the current controls they have in place and conduct a proper risk assessment on all avenues to ensure sufficient controls are put in place.” “I would advise that at this stage it's time that stakeholders take accountability as visible patrolling is required as the security of the electrical boxes should be of utmost importance, as this is our community we will have to engage various stakeholders such as SAPS, Eskom, and our neighbourhood watches to find an amicable solution,” said Sauls.