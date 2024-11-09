eWaste Africa wins 2024 circular innovation challenge with sustainable solutions

In a remarkable display of ingenuity and commitment to sustainability, Maritzburg-based eWaste Africa has emerged victorious in the 2024 Circular Innovation Challenge. Outshining 54 competitors, eWaste Africa earned accolades for its innovative solutions to a pressing environmental dilemma: the disposal of defunct photovoltaic (PV) panels.

With over 25 million PV panels currently installed in South Africa nearing the end of their lifespan, the challenge of improper disposal looms large, signalling a potential paradox where green technology contributes to environmental harm. “In our efforts to create a sustainable future, we must find solutions for every aspect of renewable energy, including the end-of-life management of PV panels,” explained the eWaste Africa team. “We have developed a unique process that not only recovers valuable metals for recycling but also repurposes the unusable glass into eco-friendly interlocking pavers.” This ingenious approach not only mitigates the environmental impact of hazardous waste but also fosters circular economy principles.

The commitment to innovation did not end with eWaste Africa. The Challenge showcased the final pitches from three other impactful enterprises: Leafline, addressing the pressing issue of waste generated from disposable diapers and sanitary products, creates washable, reusable alternatives made from natural fibres derived from the cayenne pineapple. These products not only reduce landfill impact but can also enrich soil when buried. Nude Foods, pioneering the plastic-free shopping experience in South Africa, champions local producers while offering sustainable options for consumers. Their new snackery kiosks aim to expand their reach, promoting health and ethical consumption. Top 4 finalists: (from left to right) Johan Coetzee (Zerocrete), Mark William-Wyn (eWaste Africa), Paul Rubin (Nude Foods), Candy Androuakos (Leafline) Zerocrete, leading a revolution in construction, develops durable products using a combination of non-recyclable plastic, waste fabric, and low-carbon cement. Alongside an emphasis on educational initiatives, the company showcases sustainable practices that promise a lower carbon footprint.

The success of the Circular Innovation Challenge, supported by the V&A Waterfront and the Vikāra Institute, demonstrates a growing recognition of the need for innovative, sustainable solutions to global issues. David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, said, “Sustainability is one of our strategic pillars, and we aim to be a leading example of circularity in action.” He was enthused by the diverse innovations presented this year and highlighted the critical role of collaboration in fostering an eco-friendly future.

Heather Parker, Director of Solve, noted the inspiring initiatives showcased during the Challenge. “The pressing issues of overproduction and a throwaway society don't vanish, yet the innovative solutions we see here give us hope.” The Challenge encourages businesses to rethink linear consumption models, aiming for sustainability that conserves resources and reduces waste.