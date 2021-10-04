Ex-municipal manager and senior Eastern Cape officials facing fraud and corruption charges handed bail

Cape Town - An ex-municipal manager and senior Eastern Cape officials facing fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged irregular use of monies for a Christmas party, have been granted R1 000 bail each by the Peddie Magistrate's Court. Misiwe Phyllis Mpahlwa, the former Ngqushwa Local Municipal manager, Mkhuseli Wiseman Mxekezo, the current director of Corporate Services, and Tinus Matthysen, the former chief financial officer (CFO) of the municipality were granted the bail on Friday.

The Hawks made arrests after an investigation into irregular expenditure seen on documentation which Mxekezo allegedly signed for an event in December 2019, and an amount of R273 000 for a Christmas event for the elderly. Captain Yolisa Mgolo­dela of the Hawks said: “It is alleged that Mxekezo deliberately or negligently creat­ed an irregular expe­nditure by signing a memorandum dated December 11, 2019 for an event that would be held on the Dec­ember 12 , 2019 without procurement process­es​ being followed. “It is further alleged that Matthysen fai­led to prevent the irregular, unauthorized, fruitless and was­teful expenditure by approving payments to service providers without necessary documentation while he was on leave. Ma­tthysen is reported to have been complyi­ng with the instruction for him to effect the payment by the municipal manager at the time, Misiwe Mpa­hlwa.”

The trio’s arrest came after Busiswe Mfunda was nabbed on July 29, and also granted R1 000 bail. Mfunda had signed a memorandum as an applicant requesting goods and services for the Christmas party and that after the approval, she apparently sought quotations from service providers for her personal use. She is expected to join the trio in court.

Mgolodela said more details would follow once their court case resumed. The Municipalities have been rocked with controversies in recent weeks. The Garden Route District Municipality has also opened cases of fraud against two employees and a supplier after payments worth R450 000 were made for goods that were never obtained.