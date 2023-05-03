Independent Online
Ex-police officers face corruption charges five years on

Former cop, Tobias Prins is facing corruption charges since 2018. file image

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Two former senior police officers who made headlines in 2018 after they were allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of R10 000 are still making their appearances at court.

Former Warrant Officer, Tobias Prins and his co-accused, Captain Jerome Adams made an appearance in the Blue Down’s Regional Court on Friday, April 28.

The men were casually dressed and sat waiting outside on court benches while waiting for their legal representative to arrive.

Inside court, the duo heard that due to technical and operational issues at the courthouse their trial could not continue until August 18.

The court was informed that the recording device which is used to document evidence presented during a trial, was faulty and had to be renewed or repaired before a witness could continue with testimony.

More on this

The men are currently out on R3 000 bail.

Prins and Adams are charged with corruption after they were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation at a restaurant in Zevenwacht Mall, Kuils River for allegedly accepting a bribe of R5 000 each from a member of the public who wanted to be fit to own a firearm.

In another matter, Prins was previously charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman, together his colleague Julian Salie.

Both were stationed at Lentegeur police station.

It is unclear whether this case has been finalised in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

Weekend Argus

Hawks SAPS Cape Town court cases Corruption Crime and courts Rape

