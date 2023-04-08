Excitement mounts for intimate, unifying jazz festival

Cape Town - Joining the masses in celebrating International Jazz Day on April 30, the Prince Albert Community Trust (Pact) brings you a four-day jazzathon in the Karoo - promising to be a vibrant atmosphere filled with a variety of festivities from May 3. Organisers said the festival would serve feel-good vibes for locals and guests - kicking off with Celle and Adrian, The Mike Rossi Project, Hassan’adas, Kyle Shepherd Trio, Melanie Scholtz featuring Hein Ven Der Geyn, Derek Gripper, UCT Little Big Band, and the Amanda Tiffin Trio among others.

"Although this will be the first time that the Karoo dorp has focused a festival on jazz specifically, the line-up for this maiden event is truly first-class and bodes well for future iterations. "Journey to Jazz has also had the blessing of some luminary names in the jazz world to help guide it. Aside from the inimitable Brenda Sisane, award-winning pianist and composer Bokani Dyer has joined the crew as Journey to Jazz’s very own artistic director," organisers explained in a statement. Brenda Sisane, the 2023 creative director for Journey to Jazz, added that: “Music, has always found a way to unite people and the jazz genre, specifically, has a knack for storytelling and is a style that is recognised and celebrated throughout the world.

Grand performances are expected to set the mood at the NG Church in the main road, accompanied by several other experiences curated by the locals available via the Journey to Jazz Quicket platform. Tickets to each performance are limited by the number of weekend passes available. "(For) festivalgoers looking for even more intimate and exclusive performances, there will be a select number of lunch or dinner concerts happening at some of the restaurant venues in town. Seats for these, exclusive in conversation with concerts, will be up to 50 per performance," organisers said. Proceeds from the ticket sales would go towards supporting Pact NPO's charity work whose beneficiaries are expected to showcase the skills acquired over the years of working through Pact’s numerous programmes and are an extension of their mentors.