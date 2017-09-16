TV personality Minnie Dlamini officially became Mrs Jones when she married television producer Quinton Jones at Lourensford Wine Estate on Saturday. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Cape Town - TV personality Minnie Dlamini officially became Mrs Jones when she married television producer Quinton Jones during a star-studded ceremony at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West on Saturday.

Dlamini wore a long white dress with a veil and her hair styled in a low bun. Jones wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Some of the guests who witnessed the lovebirds tying the knot were Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi, actress Jessica Nkosi, TV personalities Anele Mdoda, Liesl Laurie, Euphonik, DJ Sox and Jessica Motaung.

The theme of the wedding was all white and the reception was detailed in all white decor in keeping with the theme. After the ceremony, the Jones’s went into the vineyards for their wedding photo session.

Guests meanwhile mingled, sipped champagne and enjoyed oysters and delicious canapés. Guests were heard saying “Champagne darling, champagne”, a term coined by Bonang Matheba, who did not attend the wedding.

In the reception area, the couple was seated on transparent chairs with a white table, candles and flowers. Guests were treated to a four-course meal on gold trimmed white plates, and there was even a posh late night braai station. The Jones’s were also filming their three-part reality show based on the wedding, titled Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones.

The candid series documents the ins-and-outs of the wedding planning process, the wardrobes, as well as the traditional and western cuisines.

The couple travelled across South Africa to put their special occasion together.

The reality show will start off with the traditional wedding, held in KwaZulu-Natal in July, and culminate in the white wedding.

Minnie commented on starring in and producing the show: “It is not a reality show, but more of a three-part docu-series. It’s my journey, told through my eyes, my way. Producing the show helped me maintain control of the creative process throughout.The production is deeply personal and I can’t wait to share it with the country, as I step into my new role of being Mrs Jones.”

Somizi posted on Instagram: “In my head I’m practising for my wedding day... on the real tho (sic) I can’t imagine the joy and all the great emotions @minniedlamini is feeling right now. We are all here to wish * nothing but the best. Today it’s all about love.”

#becomingmrsjones A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

South African radio DJ, Criselda Kananda attended the wedding and added: “This is it @minniedlamini and @squinzo (Quinton Jones) its your day, your beginning of forever, you chose love. Choose to love each other, even in those moments when you struggle to like each other. Love is a commitment, not a feeling. May this day bring you and your family many magical moments.”