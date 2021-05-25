Exclusive: Woman accused of murdering her girlfriend to get psychiatric report

CAPE TOWN: The woman accused of murdering her 18-year-old girlfriend, by allegedly attempting to cut her head off, has been sent for a second psychiatric report, nearly four years after the incident took place.

Corrine Jackson, 23, has been arrested and charged for the murder of her estranged girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, who was in matric in 2017, at Athlone High School.

SLAIN: Nadine Esterhuizen, 18.

During a formal bail application, Jackson claimed she acted in self-defence, after she was found inside a house in Colorado Park, Mitchell’s Plain, where the body of Esterhuizen was discovered.

Jackson had locked herself inside the toilet and was found with two daggers.

She claimed she had acted in self-defence and suffered wounds, but was placed on suicide watch.

Esterhuizen, at the time before her death, had obtained an interdict against Jackson after an incident at the beach, where she allegedly cracked her skull and threw her cellphone into the ocean.

A case of assault was also opened by Esterhuizen.

Soon after her arrest, Jackson underwent an assessment by the district surgeon and was deemed fit to stand trial.

During her bail application, she claimed music had calmed her and that she had been under medication for “anger management”, and was seeing a psychiatrist.

However, the State revealed that Jackson had allegedly also attempted to strangle Esterhuizen in her sleep one evening.

Now, nearly four months later, Jackson will be sent for another assessment, for a report to be obtained by a psychiatrist.

The matter which was heard on May 20, has been postponed to September 1 for the report by the psychiatrist.

Linda Jones, of the Mitchell’s Plain Residents United Association, which also provides victim support and does the court watch on cases at the courthouse, said they were unhappy with the new postponement: “The lawyer of the accused had discussed the costs for the assessment and there had to be an agreement with the psychiatrist.

“It must be addressed why this is being brought up now.

“This is not fair on the victim’s family.”

The Weekend Argus made several attempts to speak to Esterhuizen’s family today, but they could not be reached for comment.

Jackson is currently out on R5 000 bail after a Cape High Court appeal, when her first application was denied at the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court, where she was deemed dangerous to be released on bail.

During the bail application, the State revealed Esterhuizen had been stabbed 21 times and that the “killer” had attempted to cut her head off.

The State ditched the initial perception that the murder had satanic traits, but said it was done in a moment of anger by the person responsible.

Jackson’s trial has yet to start, with a panel of witnesses which includes family, friends and police.

The testimonies have been delayed for more than a year by various postponements, including Jackson being ill.

