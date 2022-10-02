Expelled Stellenbosch student vies for spot at Afrikaans university Akademia

Cape Town -- Expelled Stellenbosch University (SU) student, Theuns du Toit, is trying his luck to complete his studies at Afrikaans university, Akademia. Du Toit, 19, was found to have contravened several of the university’s codes of conduct when he was recorded on a cellphone urinating on the study desk, books and laptop of Babalo Ndwayana, a black first year agricultural student in May.

Story continues below Advertisement

Weekend Argus broke the story following the incident at the Huis Marais residence. Now Solidarity, a labour union, said Du Toit applied to complete his studies at Akademia. The university confirmed this to Weekend Argus.

“Theuns du Toit applied to Akademia for further studies,” said Akademia’s spokesperson Zydelia Venter. “A proper process is followed which includes interviews ... there will also be discussions about possible conditions.” The outcome of the process, according to Venter, will determine his admission.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are not aware of any application for study aid. If he is admitted to Akademia and applies for study aid, he will be treated like any other applicant.” Du Toit was studying law when Stellenbosch University expelled him. “Solidarity's feedback from many quarters is that the student (Du Toit) is not a racist ... He has black and brown friends who also testify to this,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This incident was an incident of alcohol abuse. Unfortunately, there were pressure groups that abused race to push a specific agenda.” Hermann also believes Du Toit was a victim too. “The student was also a victim of a toxic debate. He was punished and now he also has to get an opportunity for a future. He deserves to be released now and no longer be a political football.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Hermann said it’s also imperative to note that Akademia is an institution on its own. Du Toit's uncle, Bankies van der Bank, told Weekend Argus he is behaving and is keeping himself busy on and around the farm. About two months ago, Du Toit broke his silence on television when he apologised to Ndwayana.

“It was not racist, but I am sorry,” he said. Du Toit’s father, Rudi, also apologised on the same TV programme. Weekend Argus previously reported that Du Toit was heavily inebriated when he urinated on Ndwayana’s property.

The SU said it's deeply perturbed about what it called the "irresponsible use of alcohol on and around" its hostels. "On the SU campus, storing and consumption of alcohol is dealt with as a residence matter, governed by house rules of the residences," said university spokesperson Tina Kruger. "Every student community in a residence is required to develop further house rules that govern interaction in the residence, including the house rules pertaining to responsible alcohol use.

"These house rules must limit the responsible use of alcohol to certain spaces in the student accommodation and alcohol may not be consumed in individual rooms of residents," she said. She added that house rules must govern responsible alcohol use where consumers’ Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is limited to 0.08%. "The house rules usually also provide guidelines to curb binge drinking at social events of the student community (such as house dances) and agreed to by the residence head, visiting head or co-ordinator before permission for the social event can take effect.