Expulsion of ‘drug dealers’ hits snag: Case postponed due to missing documents

Critical documents for the extradition of a UK mom and son accused of fleeing to South Africa to avoid being prosecuted on drug dealing charges in their hometown have allegedly gone missing. This was revealed in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday as Callum Gower returned for a date for his extradition hearing.

Gower and his mother Caroline Sevier were busted by Interpol several months ago while living in Constantia and Sea Point respectively for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex as they faced a string of drug charges. In the extradition application, UK authorities outlined the details of the investigation into the duo. According to a statement by the Chief Crown Prosecutor, the information compiled in the application dates back to June 2020 when a warrant of arrest was issued for Gower.

The application – with statements by UK detectives – indicates that Gower and his mother are accused of running drug houses in Hastings and face charges dating back to 2014. During raids on his home, police confiscated £23 075 (R524 000) in cash, and drugs valued at nearly £400 000. The court documents state that in March 2014, Sevier was stopped by police while driving her blue Vauxhall Astra and police seized a set of keys in her possession. When they arrived at the home they discovered a massive stash of drugs hidden in the house consisting of dagga, MDMA, cocaine and other drugs.

Their bail applications have been opposed by the State that contends that Gower is a flight risk. In his application submitted by his defence lawyer, advocate Bruce Hendricks, Gower claims he is not a flight risk and that UK authorities do not have any real evidence. The bail applications were denied by the Wynberg and Cape Town magistrate's courts respectively. The duo are being held in Pollsmoor Prison ahead of their planned extradition. But proceedings were hamstrung yesterday when State prosecutor, advocate Robin Lewis, revealed that he had been informed that the affidavit which formed the basis for the arrest warrant could not be found as requested by Hendricks.