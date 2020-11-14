Extortionists wreak havoc on businesses in Cape Town

Cape Town - AMID concerns of a dwindling economy, the Cape Chamber of Commerce has warned that if the lawlessness of gangs accused of extortion continues many families may be left in dire straits. Gangs now identified as the Guptas and the Boko-Haram are said to be at the centre of extortion rings as well as shootings related to extortion in at least five major townships in Cape Town. President of the Cape Chamber Janine Myburgh called for a stop to the growing extortion rings. “Should this slide into lawlessness continue, economic recovery job creation will be severely hampered. “It is critical that Minister of Police Bheki Cele makes good on the promise he made six weeks ago to launch a task team to curb this scourge, now aimed not only at business but at the poorest of ordinary citizens,” Myburgh said.

She said that the City of Cape Town has figures which “show a dramatic rise in what amounts to a form of urban terrorism”.

However, the City was unable to respond to questions about the figures and referred the matter to police.

“Cases of extortion have expanded beyond businesses in the central business district to areas such as Khayelitsha, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, and Gugulethu.

“There is evidence of a growing reign of terror.

“Citizens are under severe threat, unsafe even in their own homes,” Myburgh said.

She added that some extortionists “are now demanding protection money from construction sites”.

“Protection money is being extorted from foreign-owned businesses and even backyard dwellers who have jobs.”

Earlier this month, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “I advised that our only role is to put pressure on (the) police as police have to investigate the matters.

“Law Enforcement have no legal powers in this regard.

“We are also announcing a hotline where people can report these matters anonymously to that we can confront police with facts.

“That's all we can legally do.”

MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz, said: “Reports have shown that the Guptas and the Boko-Haram gangs in townships such as Gugulethu, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi East, and formerly ‘coloured’ townships are targeting our community members, local businesses, ECDs, and even government officials.

“It is for this reason that I am calling on Cele to urgently convene this steercom and ensure it meets.”

Several members of the different communities have spoken to the media over the last few months have detailed their harrowing tales of fear and being terrorised by gangs.

Some have even resorted to leaving their homes out of fear of being killed for having refused to pay “protection fees”.

In September Fritz met with Cele as a result of the increasing gang and extortion-related shootings in the Western Cape.

Following the meeting Fritz said it was agreed that two complementary, but separate committees would be formed.

The first committee was the Safer City Committee which is a police initiative focusing on safety in all metros across the country.

The second committee was a specific transversal steering committee to be set up and convened by the police.

It would draw in the province, City, police, NPA, SARS and other relevant stakeholders to specifically address the issue of extortion in the province.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the department could not divulge strategies and plans to deal with the growing extortion ring.

“SAPS will not allow businesses of whatever nature to be extorted by criminal elements.

“Extortion has been placed very high on our priority list and an operational plan to effectively police this phenomena has been implemented in the Western Cape.

“The contents of this plan can unfortunately not be disclosed as it is of an operational nature and it will be unwise to share policing tactics with criminals,” he said.

Affected parties are encouraged to report their encounters to the police by calling 021 466 0011.

Information will be treated confidentially.

Weekend Argus