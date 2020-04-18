Fake permits in the Cape come with doctored death certificates

Cape Town - The sale of fraudulent permits used to travel outside the Western Cape, and by essential businesses has become a booming business during lockdown. Most popular in the province is the offer of a travel permit that readily comes with a death certificate for those who want to travel but have no way of accessing one, or simply want to go home. The Joe Gqabi taxi rank in Philippi East, where long-distance buses and taxis operate, has become a hub for these activities. Upon, arriving a person is immediately asked if they need a permit and are told not to worry about producing a death certificate as it is available and included in the taxi fare. MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela, who visited the area, said he had been made aware of this practice by multiple people who complained to his office.

“It has come to my attention that there are a number of people abusing the regulation of attending funerals,” he said.

Madikizela said he had engaged with the police provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Yoliswa Matakata, on police stations that were issuing fraudulent permits.

“It was brought to my attention that there are people forging these things and the provincial commissioner is aware of this. She interacted with the commissioner from the Eastern Cape and they are investigating this,” he said.

“Apparently, there are police stations that are guilty of giving these permits to people who should not be getting them. It is a big problem. We need to deal with people who are issuing these permits.”

While the taxi rank was mostly quiet yesterday, a couple of taxis operated outside of the curfew, with passengers, in contravention of the regulations.

Member of the Joe Gqabi Long Distance Bus Association Gordon Makaluza said: “These people come here and do as they please and we can’t do anything about it; we can’t even go inside the communities to pick up people who approach us with genuine requests.”

The sale of fraudulent permits for traders had also become a worrying concern.

“I was approached a number of times by someone offering me a permit that would allow me to operate, even though I mostly sell cooked food. He told me that he could get the permit for just R350,” said a trader from Site C in Khayelitsha who did not want to be identified.

Several suspects across the country have been arrested for selling fraudulent permits, among them a police officer and an ANC councillor.

