False media rumours of Tutu's passing resurface

Cape Town - Social media tweets are once again circulating claims of the passing of the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, however The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirms that he is very much still alive. This comes after the world showered Archbishop with love and appreciation early this month on his 90th birthday.

@nichedley apologised for twetting that the Arch had died. Twitter On Twitter, @nichedley tweeted: “Huge apologies, I thought this account @bishopSMoreo was legit. It tweeted that tutu had died and an official statement would follow. If there’s nothing official, it could very well be untrue. Apologies.” In another response to this, @nongwenyakazi tweeted: “Its a sickness , this need to be seen as first to know , first to report . Even retweet from fake accounts.” The foundation said in a statement that the foundation condemns the false, irresponsible and mischievous news that has circulated about our the founder.