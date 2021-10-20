False media rumours of Tutu's passing resurface
Cape Town - Social media tweets are once again circulating claims of the passing of the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, however The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirms that he is very much still alive.
This comes after the world showered Archbishop with love and appreciation early this month on his 90th birthday.
On Twitter, @nichedley tweeted: “Huge apologies, I thought this account @bishopSMoreo was legit. It tweeted that tutu had died and an official statement would follow. If there’s nothing official, it could very well be untrue. Apologies.”
In another response to this, @nongwenyakazi tweeted: “Its a sickness , this need to be seen as first to know , first to report . Even retweet from fake accounts.”
The foundation said in a statement that the foundation condemns the false, irresponsible and mischievous news that has circulated about our the founder.
“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is alive and well, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has announced categorically.”
“This was after the Archbishop’s so-called passing was falsely reported via a fake Twitter account purporting to be that of Bishop Steven Moreo, Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg. This false account has been reported to Twitter,” the foundation said.
