Families gun for the State for murders with stolen firearms

Families whose children were shot and killed with police firearms stolen and sold to criminals have lodged a class action against the State. Gun Free South Africa (GFSA), working with affected families and a law firm, have lodged papers with the Western Cape High Court in a bid to claim for damages resulting in the State failure to safeguard the weapons.

Nine families joined the litigation, referred to as the “Prinsloo Guns class action” and submitted affidavits, while GFSA expected more to join. The legal action arose from evidence that showed between 2007 and 2015 two senior SAPS members, Colonel Christiaan Prinsloo and Colonel David Naidoo, stole and distributed about 2 000 guns awaiting destruction in police stores to gang leaders on the Cape Flats. Of the 2 000 guns sold about 261 were forensically linked to 1 066 murders in the Western Cape between 2010 and 2016.

At least 187 children between the ages of one and 17 years old were shot with guns stolen by Prinsloo between 2010 and 2015 with 67 being killed. The information came to light during an investigation, code named Operation Impi, launched by two senior police officials, Major-Generals Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs in 2013. Prinsloo, a commander of the Gauteng Firearms, Liquor and Second Hand Goods department confessed to his role in smuggling guns to gang leaders on the Cape Flats.

The firearms were confiscated by or surrendered to the police for destruction. Prinsloo was sentenced in 2016 and released on parole in 2020. Director of Gun Free SA, Adèle Kirsten said they were looking at liability.

“We want to hold the State accountable for the loss, pain and trauma of the families whose lives were changed because of these guns,” she said. “The State is liable for the harm caused by the actions of its employees, Naidoo and Prinsloo therefore the state must be held accountable.” She also said the SAPS knew as early as 2016 of the dangers of the guns but failed to take action to safeguard weapons under its direct control and earmarked for destruction.

“SAPS also failed to uphold its statutory obligations to protect the right to freedom of security and its responsibility to control and regulate its guns,” she added. Kirsten said the State had a duty to establish and maintain an accurate and comprehensive record-keeping system to enable the authorities to manage stockpiles and crack illicit firearms. “Over 1 000 of the guns were not recovered and this means they continue to remain on the kill and to circulate in the Cape Flats communities. There is no evidence to suggest that recovery is a priority of the SAPS,” said Kirsten.

She called for the system to be fixed as the entire firearm control management chain was weak and inadequate. “Prinsloo could not have done this alone,” she added. “He was assisted by others and found loopholes he could exploit in the system.”

However she described the class action as an act of hope to provide an opportunity for change and stop the movement of guns in our communities. “I want to say to the Minister of Police (Bheki Cele), this is an incredible opportunity for you to make amends on two levels,” she stated. “One is to meet the families and say sorry.

“It didn’t happen under your watch but it happened under the institution that you now lead. “Secondly you need to fix the system. “Go after the Prinsloo guns and all guns that are circulating in our communities and reduce the possibility of circulation of guns into the illegal market.”