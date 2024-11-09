Families protest for release of SA engineers detained in Equatorial Guinea for 21 months

Cape Town- The families of two detained South African engineers staged a peaceful protest outside Africa Energy Week (AEW) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week calling on government officials from Equatorial Guinea in attendance at the conference to release the men, who have been held for nearly 21 months. The men were sentenced for drug trafficking related charges.

The families carried out the protest on the corners of Coen Steytler Roundabout, Heerengracht Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue, hoping their pleas would be heard by the Equatorial Guinea officials who were attending the Africa Energy Week (AEW) conference earlier this week. Peter Huxham, a dual UK-South African citizen, and Frik Potgieter, a South African, were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Equatorial Guinea just two days after South African courts seized the luxury super yacht belonging to Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the President’s son. Earlier, the Vice President’s two luxury Cape Town villas (Clifton and Bishopscourt) were also seized and were impounded following a court ruling in SA on a separate matter.

The Blue Shadow, a 76-meter luxury yacht, worth more than R300 million, belonging to Vice-President of the oil-rich Equatorial Guinea, Teodorin Teddy Nguema Obiang Mangue, has been seized by officers of the Western Cape High Court where it was docked at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. file image According to Sandra Sowray, who has been speaking publicly on behalf of the families, this seizure of assets was unrelated to the detaining of the men. The family said despite the super yacht being released, the villas remain impounded in South Africa. The men were sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and fined $5 million each. Their families have since lodged an appeal against the court’s decision and are awaiting feedback on their appeal. Last year, the Weekend Argus reported that Obiang claimed the yacht had belonged to the military but that it was listed as a treasure craft that sails under the Cayman Islands’ Flag.

The article further stated the vessel was seized in Cape Town in adherence to an attachment order, seen by the newspaper and that on February 7, 2023, in relation to Daniel Janse van Rensburg’s ongoing lawsuit against Obiang. It was related to outstanding damages awarded to him after a court battle for his incarceration at Black Beach prison between 2013 and 2015. During the protest, the relatives were dressed in white t-shirts which read: “#FreeFrikAndPeter, and hoisted placards in the air, some reading: “United Nations declares detention illegal and ’Bring our loved ones home’.”

The families of two detained South African engineers staged a peaceful protest outside Africa Energy Week (AEW) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers South African engineer, Peter Huxham, and his colleague, Frik Potgieter, face a harrowing ordeal in Equatorial Guinea's Mongomo Prison. Sowray said in July 2024, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention intervened, issuing an opinion declaring the men’s detention illegal and arbitrary, and calling for their immediate release. However, despite the UN's formal opinion, Frik and Peter remain in jail. She added that after nearly 21 months of imprisonment, it had taken its toll on the men’s health and mentally.

Kathy McConnachie, Huxham’s life partner, said they would not give up pleading for the men to be released and that they worried day and night about their well-being. “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Frik and Peter’s health and mental wellbeing. “They’ve already endured so much suffering during these long months of imprisonment under extremely difficult conditions.

“Each day they remain in prison adds to their hardship and to the distress of our families, who have been separated from them without any meaningful contact. “We plead with the Government of Equatorial Guinea to show compassion and grant them clemency so they can come home to their families and rebuild their lives. “Their release would mean everything to us; it would be a step toward healing the deep wound this has created in our lives.”

Potgieter’s wife Sonja Potgieter said the men’s freedom was their right. “As the families of Frik and Peter, we humbly appeal to the government leaders of Equatorial Guinea to end our suffering. For over 634 days, our beloved husbands, partners, fathers, and grandfathers have been separated from us, unlawfully imprisoned in a foreign country far from home. Every day without them is a day filled with worry, sadness, and an overwhelming sense of helplessness.” Both Huxham and Potgieter are respected engineers who has experience of more than a decade and have worked in the oil and gas sector in Equatorial Guinea for many years according to the families.

Sowray said the families were also pleading to South African Minister of International Relations, Minister Ronald Lamola, and his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy. This week, DIRCO's communications officials did not respond to Weekend Argus queries about latest on the matter. In May, Naledi Pandor, the former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation visited Equatorial Guinea and pleaded with authorities for the men's release .

Shaun Murphy and Francois Nigrini, spokespeople for the Potgieter and Huxham families, said in a joint statement despite understanding that diplomatic issues were at play, they implored the Minister’s office (DIRCO) including the Presidency in Equatorial Guinea to see beyond politics and consider the human cost of the situation. Sowray added that on October 23 2024, the South African Parliament unanimously adopted a motion calling for the immediate release of Frik and Peter. Tabled by DA MP Emma Powell, the motion condemns their ongoing imprisonment, acknowledges the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s 1 July opinion confirming the illegality of their detention, and reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to human rights and international law.