Family and friends gather for memorial service of slain Stellenbosch student Jesse Mitchell

Cape Town - Family and friends of slain Stellenbosch University student Jesse Mitchell gathered on Friday for his memorial service. The first year BSc student was riding his bicycle and carrying his other belongings when he was stabbed on his 19th birthday on October 16. Police arrested Rudolf Hufke later that day who appeared in court and chose to abandon his right to apply for bail.

On Friday Jesse’s brothers Aaron and Josh wore black T-shirts with the picture of him with a wide smile while at the beach, with the words “In loving memory of Jesse Mitchell” written on them. The family cremated the 19-year-old’s body. Aaron said: “We are going to scatter his ashes in Noordhoek Beach, the last place we went surfing at. And some of the ashes, we want to plant a tree in his remembrance and then put the ashes around the tree in my house.”

Josh said they would not have a funeral service. “We planned the memorial service with pictures of Jesse and flowers. Talk a little bit about who he was and about his life. And the pastor gives a bit of service and has coffee and tea,” the brother explained. “His death was shocking, it’s sad and painful, but we are trying not to focus on his death and how it happened but focus on who he was. And the good stuff from his life.”

Jesse Mitchell SU student Aaron said the family has not received any information with regard to the investigation. “I was told such information couldn’t be released while the investigation was ongoing. Even my uncle who went to see the body was only shown the face and not even the wound. I don’t even think that we are going to get the autopsy results until the case has been finalised.” He further commented that something needs to be done about violence in Stellenbosch and South Africa.

“It’s so wrong that we normalise violence. I’ve worked a bit in Europe and you can walk around at night time, you never worry about anything. The student towns, the worst thing that can happen is maybe you get pickpocketed or something like that but not fearing for your life. “I think it’s messed up that we live in a world where in society we have to fear for our lives, that you have to worry about such things. The students have enough on their plate as it is, their studying, trying to do something and be a meaningful part of the society and now we have people who maybe didn’t have the best opportunities, trying to attack people who are making a difference in society, it’s so wrong.” Josh and Aaron Mitchell at the memorial service of their brother Jesse. Picture: Mandillakhe Tshwete Stellenbosch residents have drawn up a petition with the goal of getting 25 000 signatures in an urgent call for action to improve the safety of students in the area.

James Daly wrote: “We, the residents of The Niche, EDGE, Plumbago, Boschenpark, Dennebosch, and Melrose Square, are deeply concerned about the safety of students in our community. Following the tragic murder of Jesse Mitchell on 16 October it has become clear that immediate and decisive action is needed to address the rising insecurity around the Stellenbosch University area. “Over the past three years, there have been numerous incidents of muggings, assaults, and other criminal activities affecting our community, creating an environment of fear and concern. While private security firms have attempted to provide safety, their coverage is limited, leaving public spaces – where many incidents occur – vulnerable and unprotected. “We urgently call for – increased police patrols in key areas, particularly around Bird Street and main walkways used by students. Improved street lighting on all streets and pathways frequently used by students, to deter criminal activity.

“Collaboration between local law enforcement, Stellenbosch University, and private security to ensure a coordinated approach to safety. “We believe that these measures will foster a safer, more secure environment for students and residents. “Join us in urging Mayor Gesie van Deventer, the Stellenbosch Municipality, and local law enforcement to prioritise the safety of our community. By signing this petition, you add your voice to a collective call for change and help create a safer future for everyone in Stellenbosch.”

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “We extend our deepest condolences to all victims of crime in our community. We understand the emotional toll that crime takes on families, friends, and the broader community, and our hearts go out to everyone affected. Public safety and well-being are our utmost concern, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to build a safer, more secure environment for all. “It’s important to note that there is not a single city or town in South Africa that is immune to crime. It’s also crucial to understand that the SAPS is the primary authority responsible for combating crime. As the investigating authority, SAPS holds 100% of the policing powers as mandated by national laws. “However, Stellenbosch Municipality remains committed to supporting SAPS in every possible way. Through our Law Enforcement division, we assist SAPS by patrolling high-risk areas, sharing vital crime intelligence, and fostering close collaboration.”

He added that they have Municipal Control Room and have LEAP officers deployed. “Regular meetings are held with SAPS, private security companies, Neighbourhood Watches, and Campus Security to ensure a coordinated and efficient response to crime-related matters. All of these entities also have full access to our municipal control room.” Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “We have this thing called campus safety in higher learning institutions, where we interact with students and the management.