Family appeal for public’s help in finding missing dad

Cape Town – A Bo-Kaap family needs your help in finding their father who vanished a week ago while intending to visit the City of Cape Town offices in the CBD to sort out his water bill. Mogamat Yunus Moos, 62, never arrived at his destination and has been missing ever since.

Moos is an asthmatic and suffers from gout, and recently recovered from Covid-19. According to Moos’s daughter, Faseegah Moos, her father left their residence on September 22 just before 7am and took a lift with a relative to the fountain in the community and was on his way to see City of Cape Town officials regarding their water bill. The family has since reported the missing persons case to Cape Town police station including to the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU), which has issued an alert for his whereabouts.

“He is an asthmatic and has gout and he recently recovered from Covid but his breathing was still not as per normal,” said his daughter. “My nephew was on his way to drop my niece at work and my father took a lift up to the fountain as he didnt want to inconvenience my nephew because he also had to go work. “My father was en route to the Civic Centre to fix a water bill.

“We have not received any information or leads regarding my father’s disappearance. Anyone who may have knowledge of Moos’s whereabouts, or information which might help to find the missing dad, are urged to call Faseegah on 084 597 2446. According to the WCMPU flyer, Moos weighs approximately 56 kilograms and has brown eyes and short black hair.