Family battling after four-year-old mauled to death by pitbulls

Cape Town - The family of a four year old boy who was mauled to death by two pitbulls, is struggling to come to terms with their loss, and battling financially.

Milani Keke died after being bitten by the neighbour’s dogs in Gugulethu in January.

His mother, Nothemba Keke, said his sister, Khanya, 9, who witnessed the horrific incident is severely tramatised.

When the Weekend Argus visited the family, the mother asked that we talk outside, because Khanya becomes upset when she hears people speak about the tragedy.

“It has been hard for me and it is not getting any better because we miss him a lot,” she said.

Keke said Khanya is even scared to play outdoors.

“We had to move from where we used to stay because every time my daughter saw the house she broke down,” she said.

Keke said Khanya had only started eating properly recently.

She has had to organise special transport for Khanya who is terrified of dogs since her brother’s mauling.

Keke who is unemployed, has to use her daughter’s social grant to pay for the transport.

“I can’t even afford to take the matter forward because I don’t have money for lawyers, and I have no idea what is happening with the case,” she said.

Keke said many people and organisations came to visit the family after the tragedy with some praying for them and others promising to help, but so far the promises remained unfulfilled.

The Siya Kolisi Foundation’s chief executive, Mahlatse Mashua, said they had received a request for assistance from the Keke family through their social media platforms.

He said the request was processed and actioned in January when they purchased food vouchers through one of their partners.

“We determined that this was the best way that we could support the family as we had already been assisting people through our food support programme,” he said.

He added that the partner did send a series of SMSes with the voucher number to Keke but they were not redeemed. After the Weekend Argus made contact with the Foundation, they found out that Keke needed other forms of assistance.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the case is still under investigation and no arrests had been made yet.

