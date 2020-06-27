Family in shock after police release man accused of raping 12-year-old Cape Town girl

Cape Town - A 12-year-old Samora Machel girl has been raped while babysitting a neighbour’s 3-month-old child. Now, the family of the young girl is devastated after their daughter’s alleged rapist was released from police custody. The family said the 22-year-old man, who lives just two doors away, threatened to kill the little girl if she reported the incident. “He told her that he loves her and wants to take care of her, but if she ever told anyone, he would kill her,” said her mother. It’s believed the alleged rape took place on Saturday and again on Sunday morning. “His sister usually asked my daughter to assist her with her baby; on the Saturday night, she came again to ask for my child because she had been drinking,” she said.

The distraught mother noticed something strange with her child on Monday.

“Whenever she ate, she ran to the toilet. When we saw that this was ongoing, her father followed her and discovered that she excretes the food, as is. Later in the day, the suspect’s mother came and told me that my daughter and her son were in a relationship and it had been ongoing for some time,” she said.

The family went to the Heideveld Thuthuzela Care Centre, where the girl was examined.

“The doctor called me into the room where she was examined to show me the damage he had done to her.

“She doesn’t sleep at night; she is always scared. She doesn’t feel safe here because he is just two doors away. Now we are trying everything we can to make sure that justice is served.

“We were surprised that he was even released, and we were not even told anything. Her life is ruined; he damaged her and now he gets to parade in front of her, causing her more pain,” added the mother.

Approaced for comment, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “The mentioned case number is a rape case registered for investigation ... A 22 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in court.”

Meanwhile, morning rain put a damper on plans for a March against gender-based violence in Philippi.

