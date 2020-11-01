Family of slain child live in fear after man released on bail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - A mother from Cafda, Retreat, lives with the daily fear of being shot and killed after a man was released on bail this week on attempted murder charges. Michail Carelse, allegedly linked to the JFK gang, was granted bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, but is under strict house arrest at his mother’s home in Manenberg. The case against him returns to court on January 21, 2021. In September, Carelse was arrested and charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at Cheryl Nel and her husband Quinton. This comes two years after Nel lost her 1-year old son when he was shot and killed in 2018. While the trial of the men accused of her child Tashwill’s murder drags on, Nel said she and her husband were targeted. In July this year, Nel and her husband Quinton were driving in Peter Charles Street when they were shot at in their car.

She said: “We were on our way to get something to eat ... and two guys on bicycles were driving behind us and tried to distract us. Then they started shooting at us for no reason.”

She added: “My husband pulled me down in order to protect me. The one guy came right up to my husband’s side of the car to shoot at him, but the bullets penetrated the handle of the door and the windscreen.

“We got the opportunity to get away and drove back home.”

The couple then contacted the investigating officer working on their son’s murder case and alerted him to the incident.

Nel lost Tashwill Junior Nel when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on July 8, 2018, outside his home in Komlossy Street, Cafda. The toddler was sitting on his uncle’s lap at the time in a parked car outside the family home.

Three members of the notorious Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang have been charged with the murder of Tashwill: Anderson Koeberg, Dillon Absolon and Ismail.

English is the only accused out on bail.

Nel said: “This is a very emotional process for me. Firstly, my brother-in-law was shot and killed, and we received no justice for him. Then a close friend, Shafieka Kiel, was also killed, and we started the court process for her.”

The trial of the men accused of Tashwill’s murder has been postponed to January 29, 2021.

The couple believe that they are targets of gang members because they are witnesses to their child’s murder.

Nel was not informed that Carelse had been granted bail and only became aware of it when contacted by Weekend Argus.

She said: “What they do is move them to areas where they are not seen. They will never stay in the house”.

Weekend Argus