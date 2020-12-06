Family says they fear no one after assassination of Ernie ’Lastig’ Solomon

Cape Town - In the middle of an ongoing turf war between gangs in the city, former 28s gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon was buried in Hawston on Saturday. The Solomon family say they fear no one and certainly not a revenge attack after the former 28s gang leader was shot and killed last month. On November 20, Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg, Joburg. He had relocated from Cape Town in May after unknown gunmen shot at him and his son Carlo in Hawston. Carlo survived the attack. Solomon’s funeral was officiated by clergy from the local New Apostolic Church as well as Khoisan leaders. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Family and friends paid their last respects to the man they said was a leader who loved his children and grandchildren.

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Near the end of his life, the 62-year-old tried to distance himself from Cape Town gangs and released his own original music, became a film producer as well as a peacemaker between rival gangs. But his name was linked to the notorious Terrible Josters gang and many believed he was a key gang figure.

But while paying tribute to his father, Vitto Solomon made it clear the family was in no way living in fear now that Solomon has died.

“He said that his children are innocent and he moved (to Johannesburg) to protect us,” Vitto told mourners.

He added: “We don’t harbour any hate or seek revenge on those who did this to him (Ernie Solomon) but we do want to see that justice is done and the culprits brought to book.”

Vitto said his father respected the Khoisan community and it was an honour that they were also officiating his burial. Khoisan leader Zenzile Khoisan explained to the mourners Solomon was very involved in the upliftment and preservation of the Khoisan community and had been bestowed the title of King.

He said Solomon’s heritage could be traced along an indigenous royal line in Khoisan history, as far back as the 18th century.

Incense was burnt and all Khoisan rituals observed after the traditional Christian funeral service had ended.

Solomon was buried in Hermanus and his grave was prepared in the days before his funeral.

Weekend Argus