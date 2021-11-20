Family shares baking journey in cookbook like no other

Cape Town - Let the Zaki family take you on a journey of passion, dedication and a love of food in their cookbook ’Just Teddy – Petals from Paris’. The family is behind the fine baking of The Just Teddy – Fine Boulangerie & Pâtisserie, located in the heart of Sandton.

The cookbook tells the stories of Teddy Zaki, the father, who was the finalist in The Great South African Bake Off TV Series, his wife, Natasha, their daughter, Jordyne and son, Jeff. Jeff said the book was a reflection of his family, what they endured, and their everyday journey to bring world-class baking to their customers. “When we were in lockdown, we all were together,” he said.

“We literally had to pack up our shop and place it into storage. We had a rebirth, if you can call it that. We extended our 13-metre kitchen, making it visible from the floor so customers could see how everything was being prepared. The book is a journey behind the scenes of the hospitality industry, our family. Each chapter is dedicated to a family member.” He said instead of it just being a recipe book which shared the secrets of their pastries to their decadent scones, it was a journal and reflection. “It is not just about recipes, it is the background, where we came from, how we got to where we are now,” he said.

“It’s for the coffee table, a journal, real-life. “It's about the personal journey of the hospitality industry. “It is not just about the recipes, we want people to know why a certain recipe was chosen and why an item was chosen for our menu.”

Most of all, he said, the book detailed their brand which has an international flair. ’Just Teddy – Petals from Paris’ will be available from November 25 and will retail at R650 with a limited edition book jacket, and R550 without the book jacket. Jeff said the book can also be purchased online prior to the launch and was available via www.justteddy.shop or at Just Teddy’s Hyde Park Corner store.