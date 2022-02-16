Family spokesperson says DNA results confirms human remains belongs to missing Klawer teen

Cape Town - DNA results have come back positive, matching those of Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, according to a family spokesperson. Jerobejin’s disappearance sparked an outcry in the small town of Klawer in the Western Cape two weeks ago.

Two days after his disappearance, train driver Daniel Smit, 56, was arrested after police found human remains to believed to be Jerobejin’s on his property. According to witnesses on the scene, the remains found in the sewer pipes consisted of a lung, ear and skin. Police confirmed that the DNA of the remains found where that of Jerobejin.

Triesa van Wyk, told Weekend Argus that she knew that it was her sons remains found on Smit’s property. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Jerobejin’s mother Triesa, at the time when the remains were found, told Weekend Argus that she had a strong feeling that the body parts belonged to her son. According to reports, Smit had pursue Jerobejin and his friend in his bakkie after he spotted them picking mangoes from a tree on his property. He drove after the boys in before he allegedly knocked Jerobejin, put him in his bakkie before driving off. Neighbours also told Weekend Argus that Smit, who returned to the town in 2015, was a known Satanist who left the town and came back as a changed man.

At his first appearance, Smit’s lawyer Santie Human told the media outside court that her client opened up about belonging to an occult and this drove him to kill teen. The 56-year-old suspect, Daniel Smit appeared in court on in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk. Picture: Supplied DNA results confirmed Triesa’s maternal instinct that the remain belonged to her son. Billy Claasen, executive director of Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said Triesa was notified that the DNA results were a match.

Billy Claasen has asked people to come forward to help Triesa bury Jerobejin. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA. “This is a really sad story, but we are pleased that the mother and immediate family can get closure now. “From here on we will proceed with assistance for the family for the funeral or cremation if needs be.” Claasen also added that Jerobejin’s family were struggling to pay for the funeral. He asked anyone who can assist to please do so.