Cape Town - Nearly four years after the murder of 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly, her two alleged killers are finally set for trial. It has been a mammoth wait for Ayesha’s family. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive delay in the case.

The trial was set for August 28 at the Western Cape High Court because of a shortage of judges. Ayesha was shot and killed on December 8, 2019, while walking to a tuck shop in Mitchells Plain. She was in Grade 4 at Tafelsig Primary School and would have been in Grade 8 this year.

Suspects Cameron Julius and Chadwin Williams were arrested shortly after the murder. Her grandmother, Fayrooz Kelly said the family had suffered many trials and tribulations. “My daughter, who is Ayesha’s mother, is going through a terrible time as she and (her) husband are divorcing and it is her child’s court case,” she said.

“She is heartbroken. “We are extremely sad because it opened our eyes to how many child murders there are and how many mothers are suffering. Our tears continue to run, it never ends.” Ayesha’s mother, Insaaf Kelly took to social media: “It has been three years and eight months and Ayesha will forever be 10 years old and this month the trial against her alleged killers will be starting,” she said.

Linda Jones of the Mitchells Plain United Resident Association and Court Watch who has been following the lengthy case called for justice and no further delays. “These delays are causing a lot of grief and the family are suffering harassment from the accused families,” she said. “We note that these delays are affecting both sides and it’s very hard as counselling is needed for the parents who are having to suppress the trauma they have suffered.

“With the high volume of crimes especially in Mitchells Plain, there is always the fear that these perpetrators will come out because the law says so and these delays are a loophole for them. “We call on the justice department and lawmakers to consider the victims’ plight.” Earlier this year, the family called on National Police Minister Bheki Cele who promised the family he would not allow the court case to drag on for years.