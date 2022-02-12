Family waits seven years for justice since mom's brutal murder

Cape Town - For seven years, the family of Candice Titus have been waiting for justice after she was stabbed 30 times in front of her 5-year-old daughter allegedly by her own husband. Donovan Titus is charged with the August 2015 murder of Candice at their home in Morgen’s Village, Mitchells Plain.

The couple’s daughter is the State’s key witness and took the stand to give testimony about that fateful day. Titus also sustained stab wounds to his body and was admitted to a hospital in Mitchells Plain and later Groote Schuur Hospital. Donovan Titus is accused of murder. Titus was arrested at his home after being discharged from hospital.

Activists for children’s rights and against gender-based violence are outraged that the case has dragged on for seven years, including the effects cases like these have on children who are exposed to violence and abuse. Titus is out on R700 bail and has pleaded not guilty to the murder. The State is set to prove Titus stabbed Candice repeatedly and apparently sent text messages to a male relative about what he had done.

The case has now reached a trial within a trial, after evidence via a medical report and notes written by a female doctor who had seen Titus at Groote Schuur, where he apparently spoke of merits of the case. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Titus took the witness stand during the trial within a trial this week and was represented by advocate Andre Paris. Titus claimed he had experienced bouts of confusion, hallucinations and dizziness while being on morphine in hospital and was discharged with Tramadol and had been fed via a tube and could not speak.

“I spoke to no female doctors. My lawyer was the first I spoke to about the case,” Titus said. The State revealed that Titus had been weaned off the medication in order for him to be conscious and of sound mind to speak to doctors. Paris then asked for a postponement to March 4 for a doctor to provide a statement on the effects of the use of Tramadol.

Judgment in the trial within a trial has been set for April 1. The child, who cannot be identified and is in the care of her grandmother, told the court how her mother had allegedly begged Titus to stop stabbing her with a pair of scissors. The little girl ran into her room and pretended to sleep after witnessing the brutal attack.

Magistrate Mary Jwacu said the case had been delayed and called for it to be finalised. “This is a long-pending matter and there are questions of the public in the delays and it is a worry not just for the justice system but the public out there.” The victim’s grandmother, who also cannot be identified in order to protect the child’s rights and identity, said they were trusting God that the case would be finalised.

“I know justice will prevail this year and I have prayed about it.” Activist Siyabulela Monakali, of Ilitha Labantu, said far too many times acts of violence and abuse had become the norm in homes where children were exposed. “As an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children for over 33 years we are deeply concerned at the rate at which children are exposed to violence in our homes and communities. The constant exposure to violence affects the overall well-being of our children, as grief, anger, self-blame, disbelief, depression and anxiety are well documented in children who have been exposed to violence and this has an overwhelming effect on their psychological and cognitive development. It also impacts children's ability to positively socialise with their peers or find amicable solutions to problem or conflicts without resorting to violence.”

Rogeshanda Pascoe of Action Unity Against GBV said children exposed to violence were also victims. “When justice takes so long, a child’s life is placed in limbo. That child is already traumatised and confused and to overcome and experience her mother murdered in front of her, that is a scar for life.” MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez has confirmed that, according to the latest statistics, during the period of April 1 to December 31, 2021, 4 813 children were reported to be victims of violence or abuse. Fernandez said: “Our children rely on us to look out for their well-being and protection. And during this time, it is imperative that we do all we can to keep them safe and prevent abuse and neglect.