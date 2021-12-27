Family’s agony over decomposing body

THE family of a 44-year-old man whose body was found decomposing inside his home on Christmas Day said they have been left with many questions after authorities took more than a day to remove his body. Police said Marshall Harris died of natural causes and they do not suspect foul play after his body was found inside his home, a wooden structure in Disa Street, Klein Nederberg, in Paarl on Saturday.

Family members said they believed there was more to Harris’ death – blows to his face were visible and due to the bad state of decomposition authorities only collected his body on Sunday. Harris was a tuberculosis sufferer, diagnosed just over a year ago, and was a backyard dweller. Authorities told the media that Harris had no funeral cover which had caused a delay in the removal of his body.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said no foul play was suspected and that all key role-players were on the scene. The body was not immediately removed due to the man’s burial, he said. “Be advised that members attached to Paarl East SAPS attended to a complaint of a bad smell at a residence in Disa Street, Klein Nederberg, Paarl.

“On their arrival they found the body already in a state of decomposition. “All role players were on the scene and could not detect any foul play. “It is believed the delay in the removal of the body was due to non-funeral cover. Paarl East Vispol members contacted the funeral parlour from the municipality with a tam dispatched from Cape Town. The body was removed on December 26.

“For further response, kindly contact the spokesperson of the family.” The husband of the man’s cousin, Herman Martin, 57, who is also a well-known community activist, said they were puzzled by the official declaration of death and that they had to sit with the stench of the body during Christmas Day up to Sunday. “We feel a proper docket wasn’t even opened because it seemed the police and ambulance had relied on the version of a resident who said he had suffered from TB. But when we saw his face there were marks and a gash and his pants were halfway down his body,” he said.

“The state didn't take the body until Sunday and there was a bad smell. “He had TB for just over a year and he was receiving and taking medication but we cannot say anything more on that. “He was placed into a burial a month ago and was living alone.”

Activist Latifah Jacobs said she had been notified by the family on Sunday after the body had not been removed and is appealing for burial assistance. “My one question is why the SAPS did not follow protocol to remove the body,” she said. “Why has the forensic taken the word of a resident that he had TB and not complete the investigation.

“His body is decomposed so we will never know. “For this community to have gone through Christmas, knowing there is a deceased lying there in this heat. “How could anyone celebrate with that smell in the air?

“The undertakers are now saying the body needs to be buried immediately. “A community had to deal with it for days. “Who will be held accountable for this poor service delivery and that in a community where new councillors have been elected.