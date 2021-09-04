Family’s daily battle while waiting for grant to be changed from child to adult

Cape Town - It has been a tough few months for Brian Diamond. Brian has been waiting for his adult South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant to be approved after he turned 18 in June.

Brian was left permanently disabled after he was shot by gangsters at the age three while playing outside of his home in Heinz Park. He was left brain dead and doctors were ready to pull the plug. Today, Brian is permanently disabled and has to be fed meal replacement food via a feeding tube and he is in a specialised wheelchair.

Brian’s mother, Ronel Diamond, 39, was also wounded during the shooting and the gunmen were never convicted. Since Brian turned 18 in June, his Sassa grant automatically stopped for because it had to change from a child to an adult one. Diamond told Weekend Argus they managed to visit Sassa offices in Mitchells Plain in June and have been waiting ever since.

Now they battle daily to make ends meet since she is unable to work and her elderly mother, Mary Waterloo, 60, assists with Brian’s care. “I am unable to buy his milk and am forced to give him cow’s milk, up to three litres as a day which I thicken with instant porridge,” said Diamond. “It has become very hard for us daily because our water has also been put off and my mother is now elderly and I am thinking I must rather go and work. There are days when I do not have a nappy for Brian and have to make use of clean material to make a home-made nappy for him.

“We depend on that money to help with Brian’s needs and we understand he turned 18 now, but to let us go through the whole process when he has been like this since he was three years old.” Brain also suffers from epileptic fits since the incident. Joshua Chigome, the spokesperson for the Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said unfortunately it was not their domain.

“The provincial Department of Social Development has no mandate over Sassa,” he said. Shivani Wahab, director, marketing, for Sassa said it was important for the family to obtain a new doctor’s assessment on Brian’s condition to move forward with his application and that the case was being viewed by their department and that criteria had to be met. “The ID number of the client has been forwarded to our Customer Care Department who will run a check to ascertain the status of the social grant application.

“A Disability Grant applicant must meet the following criteria: The applicant must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee. The applicant must be resident in South Africa. The applicant must be 18 to 59 years of age. “The applicant must submit a medical/assessment report confirming permanent, severe disability. The applicant’s medical assessment must not be older than 3 months at date of application. “The applicant and spouse must meet the requirements of the means test. The applicant must not be maintained or cared for in a State institution. The applicant must not be in receipt of another social grant in respect of him or herself.

“Once the medical assessment is conducted by the doctor, Sassa will provide the applicant with a date for a follow up appointment at a Sassa office where the application will be finalised and the client will be informed of the final outcome of the application. “The grant is awarded temporarily (not exceeding a period of 6 months) or permanently based on the outcome of the medical assessment. “This process usually takes two weeks between the medical assessment and the final outcome of the grant application. However there could be a possible delay as Sassa offices are currently operating with 50% staff capacity as per stipulated Covid-19 health protocols.