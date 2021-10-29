Family’s hope after body washes up on beach two days after their son disappeared at sea

Cape Town ​​-- The family of a Tafelsig man who disappeared at sea on Wednesday while swimming with his friend who was rescued, will have to wait until Tuesday to confirm whether the body of an adult male which washed up near Wolfgat Nature Reserve is that of their son. This morning just after 5am, the body of a man believed to be in his 30s was discovered along the beach near Wolfgat Nature Reserve.

Police confirmed the man could not be positively identified and that a post-mortem would be performed to determine the cause of death and his identity. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the identity of the deceased could not yet be positively identified. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity,” he said.

The family of Chessray Loverlot, 28, rushed to the scene, hoping to get answers and to confirm it was their son. The National Sea Institute had conducted search operations since Wednesday after Loverlot disappeared in the waters. His 32-year-old friend had been rescued.

Loverlot’s mother, Charlene Loverlot said they will have to wait until next week before they can view the body. Chessray and his friend had been swimming at Wolfgat Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon when they got into difficulty. Claims were that Loverlot had attempted to save his friend.