Family’s ordeal – facing threats, insults and an arson attack

Cape Town - A family in Crossroads is living in fear, after someone attempted to burn their house down this week. Nokuphumla Mata said she started having problems in her marriage last year, when she would get calls from a private number in the middle of the night, with no one talking on the other side.

“I would argue with my husband and I ended up switching my phone off at night, which raised even more suspicion from him,” she said. Mata said she then started receiving text messages swearing at her and, when she would call back, the number the person would not pick up. She said that because her marriage problems did not seem to be going away because of this person, she decided to go to the Eastern Cape.

She said she came back last weekend on Saturday, and on Monday she started receiving insulting and rude messages even threatening that she is living her last days. “Around 9.30pm, while my husband and I were in bed, we heard our daughter screaming, calling us to come and see,” she said. She said when they went outside to see what the screaming was about, they saw a fire and tried to put it out, because it was next to their cars.

Mata said her son called the police and, on arrival, they saw and could smell the petrol and fire. She said, the following day, she received another message telling her she must not think she got away – she must expect bullets next. She said when they went to the police to file a report, she was asked if she had any suspects and she told them it’s her neighbour, who was taken for questioning.

“Since police questioned him, I have not received any threatening messages,” she said. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi said the complainant was in his house on Monday, in Umngqungo Street in Crossroads, at about 9.30pm, when he heard children screaming alerting them about a fire. “Upon inspection, he saw a bottle containing petrol lying between two cars. The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Swaartbooi.