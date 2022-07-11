Fans believe Springboks will win series decider in Cape Town

Cape Town – Springbok fans remain upbeat about their side taking the Test series against Wales, despite suffering their first-ever defeat against the Welsh Dragons on home soil, going down 13-12 at the weekend. With the series at 1-all, the decider will take place at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

Eagan Matroos said the Springboks showed tremendous character and produced a great fighting spirit in the first match against Wales. “The second match was a cracker with both teams having a rock solid defence system. The Springboks were tested once again but the Welsh were just better when it came to the fundamentals of the game and execution-wise. “The final at DHL Stadium will definitely be one for the books as both teams have a lot to play for. I expect SA to be brutal on defence and attack.

“They will try and bully Wales up front in order to allow the backs their freedom. As the series is on the line, the Welsh will not be an easy opponent but I am sure the Springboks will be victorious and prove why they are the current Rugby World Cup champions,” he said. Lucy Balona said the Springboks did well in their opening two matches against Wales. “Having three games to play allows the coaches and management to see which players are fit and ready and who still need work ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

“Losing a match makes our boys hungry to win. I think they are going to play their best in Cape Town against the Dragons. And less likely to make errors like the second match. “They might be selecting players that have more experience, like in the first match, however, we need to build new strong young leaders going forward and this series can allow for that,” she said. Charlton Jacobs said the third Test against Wales is going to be epic.

