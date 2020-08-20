Fashionista with the voice of an angel

Shafieka Patel, 27, may have been brought up in a difficult environment but today she is reaping the rewards of her struggle. From Hazendal in Athlone, Patel and her family didn’t have a place to call home until four years ago and sometimes they went to bed without food. Patel, who is the eldest of four brothers and one sister, survived sexual abuse and was faced with obstacles in high school – including being bullied and being mocked constantly by fellow pupils. In 2008, she dropped out of school. Although the former Bonteheuwel resident applied to a few other schools, she was not accepted. Patel said: “It was a stressful and emotional journey, moving from place to place all these years. Being bullied and mocked in school made me want to give up on myself and life itself.

“It was my own friends who called me nasty names and they even went on to spread rumours about me being pregnant. It was always my dream to become a professional singer. When I won a local competition in 2015, I was excited as my singing dream was coming true. However, I didn’t know that I was falling into a trap with the founder of the competition.

“It took me some time to overcome it and music helped me to move on,” she said.

Despite all the odds stacked against her, Patel released her first single, Let You Go, in 2018 and plans to release her second single later this year.

Last year, Patel completed her certificate in the Garment Technology Foundation Principals and Breaking Barriers Beginner Sewing Programme, and she has her own clothing business called SP Star Fashion.

Patel aims to be a successful singer and fashion designer, and hopes to build a shelter for homeless children.

“I grew up knowing what it’s like to have nothing. When I am financially stable, I would like to make a change by helping those in need,” she said.

Her mother, Rukea Fredericks, said: “Shafieka never gives up, no matter what she goes through.

“She doesn’t have everything her heart desires, but she is working hard to make it happen.

“I would love my daughter to accomplish her dream of having a successful fashion business. However, I am proud of what she has achieved thus far,” she said.