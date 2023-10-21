Cape Town - Nearly 10 months after the arrest of a 63-year-old man who allegedly raped his 36-year-old daughter for 24 years, the case has now moved to trial. This week, the victim, who cannot be identified, expressed relief that the court case was receiving priority and was being heard at the Atlantis Regional Court.

She was supported by concerned community members including the Atlantis Woman’s Movement and its founder, Barbara Rass, a former ward councillor, who also runs the House of Healing Shelter. Rass is now rallying for emotional support for the victim as the trial begins. “This victim needs counselling as the accused is out on bail and walks around like he is untouchable,” said Rass.

“When cases reach the trial stage, this is when the victim needs to be the strongest. “We are there to support her and will be doing so until this matter is complete.” The victim said she was relieved: “I am glad this case is going on trial now and it has been almost 10 months and now it is finally moving.”

The woman’s biological father is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and indecent assault. The State is set to prove that the former taxi driver and truck driver had used his 36-year-old daughter as a “sex slave” since she was 12 following the death of her mother. He is currently out on R1000 bail.

During an exclusive interview with the Weekend Argus earlier this year, the woman gave a blow by blow account of how she had managed to allegedly break free of his clutches by breaking her silence after many years and opening a case with the police. She claimed the alleged sex attacks happened soon after the death of her mother. Bail conditions do not prohibit him from living in Atlantis.