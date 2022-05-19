Father of Stellenbosch University pee victim wants justice

Cape Town - The father of the first year agricultural Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on, took to social media to debunk reports of a reconciliation meeting with the perpetrator’s family on Thursday. In a Facebook post, Babalo Ndwayana’s father Mkuseli Kaduka rubbished claims of reconciliation with Theuns du Toit’s family.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There are rumours making rounds that I'm meeting with the family of the perpetrator to reconcile with them. I did receive a call from the boy's father trying to plead his son's case as any parent would,“ the post read. “There are certain forces who are driving their agenda and perpetuating false information. I do not have plans to meet with the Du Toits although they would love for that to happen. I'm very committed to seeing this fight through to the end. If I come out of this with anything it'll be the dignity of my child restored and the perpetrator facing what's due to them. I will not waiver nor yield in my quest to seek justice.” Speaking to Weekend Argus, Kaduka who is in the Eastern Cape, said he was making plans to come to Cape Town on Monday to take his son home as the incident had left him traumatised.

“I’m trying to source funds to come over there this weekend or Monday and come back (home) with Babalo,” he said. On Thursday morning media reports surfaced that Theuns du Toit’s father Rudi, a wine farmer from Worcester, said the two families would meet for a ‘reconciliation’. As first reported by the Weekend Argus the alleged urine incident took place on Sunday morning at the Huis Marais residence. Ndwayana, a first year agriculture student, filmed Du Toit urinating on his desk, study books and laptop. According to Ndwayana, when the recording stopped, Du Toit told him "it's a white boy thing" which he interpreted to mean "this is what they [white boys] do to black boys". Du Toit then left the room. The video spread like wildfire on social media opening old racial wounds on the campus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ndwayana has since laid charges against Du Toit. Du Toit, a first year law student, was suspended Monday afternoon pending the outcome of an investigation led by the University. In another post, Kaduka also questioned why Du Toit was not arrested after charges were laid against him on Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said cases of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria were being investigated. Du Toit’s father, Rudi, told Weekend Argus: “We would like to (resolve) the matter in the most humane way possible.” Weekend Argus