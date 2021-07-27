FBI investigates SA mom for allegedly selling naked pictures of her 4-year-old daughter on web

Cape Town - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has tracked down a Bonteheuwel mom, who allegedly sold naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web. After an intense intelligence-driven operation, the FBI, together with Homeland Security, were alerted that the woman was allegedly selling the photographs and receiving payment via Paypal.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said authorities had pretended to be a buyer. Later, an arrest was made. The woman, who cannot be identified as her child is a minor and a victim of a sexual and pornographic crime, made an appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on July 22. She has yet to apply for bail and is expected back in court on August 19 while her case is under investigation.

“The FBI picked this up on the internet and an agent from the Homeland Security acted as a buyer and traced her to Bonteheuwel via geo tagging. “Her case has been postponed to August 19 for further investigation. The films and publications report is still outstanding.” Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said they were outraged by the incident and called for justice.

“I am horribly disgusted at these revelations. It is heartbreaking to think that a mother would do this to her little baby, her own flesh and blood. “‘A child that she birthed, a child that she spent nine months with and went through labour. “I encourage that every single agency, whether it be homeland security, the South African Police Services, the Department of Justice, does everything in their power to ensure that this woman is not allowed to hurt this little child any further.

“It is traumatising to think that a mother would share naked pictures of her daughter on the dark web. “This child will potentially never lead a normal life. It is up to us to make sure that she lives the best life after this incident. “And it is our hope and prayer that it is done without this horrible monster called her mother.