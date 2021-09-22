Fear of taxi violence as three are gunned down

Cape Town - There are fears of another taxi violence flare-up, following the fatal shooting of three taxi operators this morning, at the Joe Slovo taxi rank, Milnerton. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police were called out to the crime scene at about 9am, where they found the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds.

“A fourth person, who was also shot and wounded in the incident, was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” she said. “Detectives from the Taxi Task Team are investigating circumstances surrounding a shooting incident, at the Joe Slovo taxi rank, on Wednesday morning,” said Potelwa. She said the ages of the deceased persons are estimated to be between 27 and 40.

“Their identities are yet to be determined. Preliminary findings are that the incident is linked to taxi conflict,” added Potelwa. Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he does not know what the shooting was about. “This is the first time I am hearing about it, I cannot answer for something I do not know,” said Seyamo.