Fear stalk court rooms as lax security and broken metal detectors put judicial officials at risk

Fear is stalking the corridors of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court as prosecutors, lawyers and magistrates are scared they might be next after a man was shot dead inside a courtroom. They said repeated complaints about the lack security at the court have fallen on deaf ears. Dingalomoyo Chintso, 49, was shot multiple times in front of Court 1 in full view of staff, magistrates, and members of the public.

The attack that has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s legal community and reignited longstanding concerns about safety in the country’s courts. Speaking after the incident, a prosecutor - who asked to remain anonymous - outlined ongoing security failures they constantly raised but were ignored. “Tuesday was a harrowing experience - one that we have long feared and repeatedly warned would happen,” he said.

The prosecutor said people entering the court were not being properly searched, metal detectors were not working, and only eight security personnel are available for the entire building - many of them women, left without proper back-up. He also noted that repeated requests for security gates in sensitive office areas have gone unanswered. “We’ve had numerous gang fights in the building. Gang members have stormed the offices of clerks and prosecutors, and there have been chases through the court’s cash hall - with knives. It’s been chaos.”

He also pointed to a Department of Justice safety survey conducted last year, saying: “We’ve never seen that report. We don’t know what it found, or if any action was ever taken.” Most alarming, he said, is the lack of security on the fourth floor of Wynberg Court - home to some of the most dangerous criminal matters, including murder and armed robbery cases. “Often there’s no security presence at all. At best, there’s a single female officer with a radio. That’s not enough.”

On the day of the shooting, the High Court was using a former regional courtroom inside the Wynberg building. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. “They experienced what we’ve been warning about for years. Prosecutors had to take cover. Several have since booked off sick due to trauma. Counselling and debriefing sessions were arranged, but the fear is still very real.” A separate witness account paints a picture of confusion and panic on the day of the incident.

“The court was about to adjourn - it was around quarter to 10. We were all sitting outside in the corridors when there was a loud bang,” the witness recalled. “I was on the adjacent floor. We clearly heard four shots.” “Everyone panicked. Officials rushed into their offices. Then word spread - someone had been shot on the first floor. A witness.” The building was placed on lockdown.

“Police searched every courtroom, looking under benches and checking each room. It was madness. We were only allowed to leave after 1pm, and even then, people were terrified.” Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane acknowledged the gravity of the breach, confirming that a malfunctioning metal detector likely allowed the shooter to enter the building with a weapon. “What’s coming through preliminarily is that the metal detector didn’t work,” she said.

“But what’s more worrying is that no one reported the issue. That’s something we are now investigating.” She also emphasised the risk faced by all court users - not just witnesses. “When a witness comes to court, you don’t just fear for their safety. You fear for the magistrate, the prosecutor, the public - anyone could be caught in the crossfire. "

Wynberg Magistrates Court The minister has pledged to meet with heads of court this month to discuss implementing off-site testimony and other security enhancements for high-risk cases. The anonymous prosecutor said Tuesday’s events were tragic but not unexpected. “Wynberg Court is not safe. Until we have properly trained, armed, and adequately resourced security in place, we will not feel secure at work.” He also raised concerns about basic infrastructure, including the lack of secure staff parking, which he described as an ongoing risk to court personnel.

“This isn’t just about one case or one victim. This is about a system that continues to put all of us in danger. The warning signs have been there for years - and now someone is dead.” Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, said that during last month’s oversight visit to various courts in KwaZulu-Natal, the committee found most of the metal detectors not functioning. “It was not working, and we raised that concern to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development as well as the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, highlighting the exact concern of the safety of all inside the building.