Fears for missing Cape Town mom as kidnappers demand R60 000 ransom

Cape Town – The family of 32-year-old Andiswa Qhina is searching for answers after receiving ransom texts two days after she disappeared.

The Tygerberg Hospital cleaner who lives in Samora Machel was last seen on Monday morning heading to work, and has not been heard from again. Qhina’s alleged kidnappers sent multiple videos of her naked, seemingly drugged and seemingly unconscious, to her family.

Qhina’s cousin Esihle Qhina said that the family became concerned when the mother of two did not return home from work.

The family was then confronted with photographs and videos from her kidnapper following threats that they would never see her again.

“These men contacted the family using Andiswa's WhatsApp number, sending photographs of her naked and blindfolded with her mouth foaming. They said that she would be used to make money in Nigeria and would never be seen again.

“It is better to know that your loved one has died than not knowing where they are, what they are eating or what they are going through.”

Esihle explained that her cousin became acquainted with the alleged kidnappers, who are said to be from Nigeria, through a pyramid scheme. Qhina was said to have been struggling to pay off a debt and was in need of money urgently.

Mathabandile Dlova, Qhina’s uncle, said that when the family could not meet the R60 000 ransom amount requested by the kidnappers, they were informed that Qhina would be sold in Nigeria.

“We feel helpless because her kidnappers informed us that the South African police are very weak and will not be able to save her. When they tried to trace the number being used to contact us it would show different locations every few minutes.”

The family is pleading for help from the police or any organisations with the means to help them locate their daughter.

Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the kidnapping was under investigation by the SAPS and the Hawks. he said the finer details of the case could not be made public at this stage.

Weekend Argus